Renewables Transition From $740B Inflation Recovery Act to O...

While the inflation-reducing effects of the Biden administration's legislation last month may be overstated, energy lawyers in the commonwealth say the Inflation Reduction Act has made long-term renewable energy development more feasible for clients. Tax credits for carbon sequestration have been extended under the act to projects that begin before 2033, an eight-year extension that has opened the door for companies to use the greater Appalachia region and Brownfield sites as part of their compliance with long-term emissions requirements.

Energy

September 08, 2022, 6:38 PM