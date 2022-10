News From Law.com

energyRe, a renewable energy startup with huge growth ambitions, has hired industry veteran Cynthia Martinez as its first general counsel. Martinez has more than a decade of corporate legal experience, the last five leading the legal team at TotalEnergies Renewables USA, which is striving to develop U.S. projects with cumulative capacity of 4 gigawatts by 2025.

October 03, 2022, 10:10 AM