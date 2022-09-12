New Suit - Trade Secrets

Renegade Acupuncturist Media, a holistic health care company which offers seminars, conferences and educational materials to alternative health practitioners, filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Sunday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Burr & Forman, alleges that the defendant acupuncturist participated in the plaintiff's nine-month training program, then misappropriated confidential and proprietary information to start her own competing program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03049, Renegade Acupuncturist Media LLC v. Thompson.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 12:20 PM