News From Law.com

Renee Meisel is in her fifth month as general counsel of UnitedLex. Before that, she was a principal at PracticLaw PLLC, a consulting and law firm. She previously served as chief operating officer at Breakwater Solutions and chief legal officer at Purpose Legal. Early in her career, she spent 11 years at Dell in various legal and legal operations roles.

Legal Services

March 26, 2024, 6:02 PM

nature of claim: /