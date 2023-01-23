Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner Sean Kirby has entered an appearance for Extreme Networks Inc. in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 9 in New York Southern District Court by the Clark Law Firm on behalf of John Panarese and Rusty Rendon, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:22-cv-10428, Rendon et al v. Extreme Networks, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 23, 2023, 10:41 AM