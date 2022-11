New Suit - Contract

Lane Powell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Fresenius Kidney Care Skagit Valley. The suit pursues claims against Coastal Administrative Services and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01693, Renal Care Group Northwest, Inc. v. Coastal Administrative Services, Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 29, 2022, 8:37 PM