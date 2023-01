New Suit - Trademark

ReNAgade Therapeutics Management Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Renegade Therapeutics Corp. on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00280, ReNAgade Therapeutics Management Inc. v. Renegade Therapeutics Corp.

Health Care

January 12, 2023, 7:48 PM