A politically motivated lawsuit is moving toward a jury trial to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 20 by Colby Wiltse, the state director for Citizens Defending Freedom. Nueces County Attorney Jenny P. Dorsey, a Republican, joined in favor of the suit on Feb. 17.

Government

March 29, 2023, 12:43 PM

