Remote Flexibility Helps Fish & Richardson Land Talent in Ho...

In a competitive lateral market for patent litigation associates, Fish & Richardson is using remote flexibility to land talent in regions far away from a firm office. And thanks to a backlog in trials and market uncertainty driving disputes, demand is booming for Fish & Richardson's patent litigation practice, said Corrin Drakulich, global head of litigation. Already, the firm has hired nine lateral associates this year, and it plans to hire another nine by the end of the year.

August 21, 2023, 2:42 PM

