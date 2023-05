Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against gardening and lawn care company Toro and Charles Machine Works Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Aegis Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-02639, Remillard v. Charles Machine Works Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Lee Remillard

defendants

The Toro Company

The Charles Machine Works

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches