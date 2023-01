Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frantz Ward on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Allotta Farley Co. on behalf of Amy Remer. The case is 3:23-cv-00055, Remer v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 11:50 AM