An analysis of Georgia's top jury verdicts awarded between Jan. 1, 2018 and April 10 reveals only 15% of the 39 jury verdicts awarded in excess of $10 million have been collected in full. In some instances, the remaining awards have been significantly reduced by statutory caps on damages. Others have been challenged on appeal, negated by the grant of a new trial or merely uncollectable from the defendant's financial resources.

Georgia

April 20, 2023, 9:00 AM

