Remember Fen-phen? Litigation Still Pending Over Lawyers Exp...

The Texas Supreme Court granted review for a Houston law firm on the losing end of a court of appeals decision the held 4,000 fen-phen plaintiffs are not collaterally estopped by a final judgment in a related case. The 4,000 plaintiffs were part of more than 8,000 plaintiffs that attorney George Fleming of Fleming & Associates screened as part of a lawsuit against Wyeth, litigation that settled for $340 million. Fleming is now asking the court to create a precedent that would rely on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2008 opinion in Taylor v. Sturgell, "which crystallized the circumstances under which a judgment may bind a nonparty," the Fleming brief stated. "Fleming defendants quote statements contained in this (Kinney) motion and reply as alleged evidence that Wilson plaintiffs impliedly agreed to be bound by the Harpst judgment," plaintiff/respondent attorney Paul Kirklin said.

June 21, 2023, 4:34 PM

