Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, involving fire damage claims, was filed by the Hernandez Legal Group on behalf of Remediation One Services Corp. as assignee of Vero Amore LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-23500, Remediation One Services Corporation a/a/o Vero Amore LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 7:12 PM