New Suit - Trade Secrets

Crowell & Moring filed a trade secrets lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Remedi8 LLC, a fire, life safety and containment services and facilities management provider. The suit targets six individuals including former Remedi8 vice president of operations of coordinating their resignations in an effort to misappropriate confidential, proprietary and trade secret information for the benefit of competitor, Alliance Environmental Group LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05669, Remedi8, LLC v. Alliance Environmental Group, LLC et al.

Business Services

July 14, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Remedi8, LLC

Plaintiffs

Crowell & Moring

defendants

Alliance Environmental Group, LLC

Jose Jimenez

Kerry Ceniceros

Kyle Feltis

Lynda Rowin

Matthew Henry

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract