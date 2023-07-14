Crowell & Moring filed a trade secrets lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Remedi8 LLC, a fire, life safety and containment services and facilities management provider. The suit targets six individuals including former Remedi8 vice president of operations of coordinating their resignations in an effort to misappropriate confidential, proprietary and trade secret information for the benefit of competitor, Alliance Environmental Group LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05669, Remedi8, LLC v. Alliance Environmental Group, LLC et al.
Business Services
July 14, 2023, 6:46 AM