Remanded for the 2nd Time: Jury Question Sends Wrongful-Deat...

Qualified immunity won't protect a group of Georgia deputies accused of violating a Pickens County man's Fourth Amendment rights before killing him within the curtilage of his own property. A ruling issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has remanded the wrongful death action for a second time after determining a jury question of fact remains unresolved. With the matter returned to the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Northern District of Georgia for a third time, opposing counsel are divided about whether exigent, or emergency, circumstances support the defendants' warrantless seizure and initial grant of qualified immunity.

Georgia

April 13, 2023, 6:20 PM

