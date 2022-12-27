Remain Balanced: How Law Firms Can Avoid Layoffs Amid This E...

News From Law.com

Since November, some law firms across the country have implemented layoffs and other austerity measures to offset the current economic downturn.So when Southeastern large and midsize firm leaders were asked how they handle economic down cycles while avoiding those measures, they said they learned some valuable lessons from the Great Recession. While the current economic downturn is not expected to be as bad as the previous recession, that experience could come in handy this time around.

Alabama

December 27, 2022, 11:01 PM