New Suit - Environmental

Exxon Mobil and other defendants were slapped with an environmental lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Gensburg Calandriello & Kanter on behalf of REM Properties, which accuses the defendants of contaminating its property with toxic petroleum waste and refusing to remediate the situation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05108, Rem Properties v. Exxon Mobil Corp et al.