New Suit - Contract

Westchester Fire Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Sanders Warren & Russell and Lacy Price & Wagner on behalf of Relyant Global, seeks indemnification for construction work performed by Relyant after it terminated a subcontract with Federal Engineers & Constructors Inc. for allegedly fraudulent billing practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00189, Relyant Global LLC v. Westchester Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Relyant Global, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sanders Warren Russell

defendants

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract