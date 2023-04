Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at LimNexus LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase doing business as Chase Bank to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Betty S. Chain on behalf of Melinda and Ron Relles, claims that the defendant failed to act promptly to prevent a fraudulent wire transfer from the plaintiffs’ accounts. The case is 2:23-cv-02554, Relles et al v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Melinda Relles

Ron Relles

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

defendant counsels

Limnexus LLP

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct