Religious Organizations Challenge to Vaccine Requirement Fai...

A federal court judge dismissed the claims of a religious organization seeking to abstain from enforcing Connecticut's COVID-19 vaccination mandate at its daycare and preschool. Milford Christian Church, one of the plaintiffs, in addition to its regular church ministry also runs the Little Eagles' Daycare and Preschool. According to the complaint, an inspector, while conducting an annual inspection of the preschool, allegedly cited the church for allowing religious exemptions to vaccines, and ordered it to "submit a corrective action plan by March 15, 2023 to bring its students up to date on their vaccinations."

Education

December 08, 2023, 11:09 AM

