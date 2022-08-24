Religion and Vaccines: Georgia High Court Remands Childhood-...

News From Law.com

A pair of Lumpkin County parents are getting a second shot at proving their religious objections should have blocked the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services' ability to immunize their biological children while in the temporary custody of the state. The Supreme Court of Georgia vacated judgment and remanded John and Brittani Chandler's case to the Forsyth County Juvenile Court for reconsideration after determining the juvenile court applied the wrong standard when it dismissed the Chandlers' religious objections as "insincere."

