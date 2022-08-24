New Suit - Trade Secrets

Phelps Dunbar filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of industrial recycler Reliant Recycling LLC. The complaint targets former Reliant executive Derryl Himel and his current employer Louisiana Scrap Metals Recycling Corporation for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02833, Reliant Recycling, L.L.C. v. Louisiana Scrap Metals Recycling Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

