Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Staar Logistics and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of Hopper Logistics. The case is 1:23-cv-01293, Reliable Truckload & Brokerage LLC dba Hopper Logistics v. Staar Logistics, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Reliable Truckload & Brokerage LLC dba Hopper Logistics

defendants

Eastern Environmental Industries, LLC

Kodiak Transportation, LLC

Staar Logistics, LLC

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract