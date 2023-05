New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secrets lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of insurance brokerage company Relation Insurance Inc. The complaint accuses former Relation senior employee Todd Bryant of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of competitor, Alliant Insurance Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02056, Relation Insurance, Inc. v. Bryant.

Agent & Broker

May 10, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Relation Insurance, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Todd Bryant

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract