REJECTED: Oil and Gas Settlements Nixed Before US Fifth Circ...

News From Law.com

Two settlements between Chesapeake Energy Corp. and 23,000 Pennsylvania landowners with royalty fee claims were rejected by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The New Orleans appellate court ruled a federal judge in the Southern District of Texas lacked jurisdiction to affirm the settlements, which a federal bankruptcy court approved. Circuit Judge Edith H. Jones authored the opinion for a panel that included Circuit Judges James C. Ho and Cory T. Wilson.

Energy

June 09, 2023, 5:43 PM

nature of claim: /