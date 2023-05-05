Ahdoot & Wolfson filed a consumer class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, against Volkswagen Group of America Inc. d/b/a Audi of America Inc., alleges that certain Audi vehicles have defective alternators which cause them to fail to start and have various electrical malfunctions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02476, Reis et al v. Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc., A New Jersey Corporation, D/B/A Audi Of America, Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 05, 2023, 6:51 AM