New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ahdoot & Wolfson filed a consumer class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, against Volkswagen Group of America Inc. d/b/a Audi of America Inc., alleges that certain Audi vehicles have defective alternators which cause them to fail to start and have various electrical malfunctions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02476, Reis et al v. Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc., A New Jersey Corporation, D/B/A Audi Of America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 05, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Elpidio Sanchez

Maximillian Reis

Ahdoot & Wolfson

defendants

Audi AG, A German Corporation

Audi Of America, LLC, A Delaware Corporation

Volkswagen AG, A German Corporation

Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc., A New Jersey Corporation, D/B/A Audi Of America, Inc.

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims