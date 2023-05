New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by Nagel Rice LLP on behalf of the owners of Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators for model years 2016 to the present, which are allegedly subject to design defects that cause windshield cracks and chips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02792, Reinkraut et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

May 23, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacob Reinkraut

Matthew Chapman

Steve Smith

Plaintiffs

Nagel Rice, LLP

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract