Triple-S Propiedad, Alexander Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and other defendants were sued Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Rivera-Aspinall, Garriga & Fernandini on behalf of Jessica Reingold. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01486, Reingold v. Rodriguez Rivera et al.

October 13, 2022, 2:31 PM