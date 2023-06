New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against All Keys Concrete and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22228, Reiner, Jr. v. All Keys Concrete, LLC et al.

June 15, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Reiner, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

All Keys Concrete, LLC

J.A. Larocco Enterprises, Inc.

John Larocco

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations