Alaska Air Group has turned to attorney Robert L. Richmond of Richmond & Quinn to fight a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed April 21 in Alaska District Court by Lora H. Reinbold, an elected Alaska senator at the time, who claims that she was forced to wear two masks despite having a mask exemption while transiting from Portland, Oregon to Anchorage, Alaska in Nov. 2020. The suit further contends that Reinbold was banned from Alaska Airlines flights and accuses the airline of making public statements regarding the incident and using her name without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Kindred, is 3:23-cv-00087, Reinbold v. Alaska Airlines et al.
Transportation & Logistics
June 05, 2023, 7:28 AM