Alaska Air Group has turned to attorney Robert L. Richmond of Richmond & Quinn to fight a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed April 21 in Alaska District Court by Lora H. Reinbold, an elected Alaska senator at the time, who claims that she was forced to wear two masks despite having a mask exemption while transiting from Portland, Oregon to Anchorage, Alaska in Nov. 2020. The suit further contends that Reinbold was banned from Alaska Airlines flights and accuses the airline of making public statements regarding the incident and using her name without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Kindred, is 3:23-cv-00087, Reinbold v. Alaska Airlines et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 7:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Lora H. Reinbold

defendants

Alaska Airlines

Alison Lnu

Amanda Lnu

Amber Lnu

Brenda Lnu

Diane Birkett Rakow

Dorthy Lnu

Jeremy Horn

John Lnu

Kim Hutchinson

Kristen Lnu

Kyle Levine

M. Frias

Marilyn Romana

Roy Michael Wuyts Smith

defendant counsels

Richmond & Quinn

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation