New Suit - Contract

White and Williams filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Reils Finance Spv. The complaint takes aim at Cip 1300 U Street Owner LLC and Robert W. Clippinger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07280, Reils Finance Spv v. Cip 1300 U Street Owner, LLC et al.

New York

August 26, 2022, 5:38 AM