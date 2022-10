Removed To Federal Court

Evolus Inc., a medical aesthetics company, removed a consumer class action on Thursday to Florida Middle District Court. The suit over alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act was brought by Kuhn Raslavich PA. Evolus is represented by K&L Gates. The case is 6:22-cv-01982, Reilly v. Evolus, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 6:35 AM