A South Florida homeowner has lost his appeal in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, which denied attorney fees won in Broward Circuit Court last year. "The trial court erred in awarding the insured attorney's fees because there was no dispute before the insured filed his breach of insurance contract suit," wrote Florida Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Spencer D. Levine.

January 13, 2023, 1:12 PM