Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Art Institute of Chicago to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Dunnington Bartholow & Miller on behalf of a trust for World War II-era cabaret performer Franz Friedrich Grünbaum and other plaintiffs seeking the return of a painting by 19th century artist Egon Schiele entitled ‘Russian Prisoner of War,’ which was stolen by the Nazi regime while Grünbaum was imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp. The case is 1:23-cv-02443, Reif et al v. The Art Institute of Chicago et al.

Education

March 23, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

David Fraenkel

Timothy Reif

defendants

The Art Institute of Chicago

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct