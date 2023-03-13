Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pryor Cashman on Monday removed a lawsuit against Oberlin College d/b/a Allen Memorial Art Museum to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Dunnington Bartholow & Miller on behalf of a trust for World War II-era cabaret performer Franz Friedrich Grünbaum and other plaintiffs seeking the return of a painting by 19th century artist Egon Schiele entitled ‘Girl with Black Hair,’ which was stolen by the Nazi regime while Grünbaum was imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp. The case is 1:23-cv-02108, Reif et al v. Oberlin College et al.

March 13, 2023, 6:52 PM