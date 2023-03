Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Dallas and a Dallas police officer to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Freedmen Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming assault, false arrest and malicious prosecution. The case is 3:23-cv-00146, Reid v. Scarborough et al.

Government

March 09, 2023, 12:20 PM