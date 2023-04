Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Aldridge Pite on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Morgan Stanley and Salomon Smith Barney to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Jeffrey R. Finley on behalf of Cynthia Reid, accuses the defendants of making poor investment decisions and wiping out over $500,000 worth of her grandmother's assets, of which she was a beneficiary. The case is 2:23-cv-00674, Reid v. Salomon Smith Barney Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 21, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Reid

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey R Finley Esquire

defendants

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Salomon Smith Barney Incorporated

defendant counsels

Aldridge Pite Llp - San Diego, Ca

Aldridge Pite Llp - Phoenix, Az

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract