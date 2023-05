Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Health Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for medically necessary services, was filed by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of Angella Reid. The case is 1:23-cv-21666, Reid v. National Health Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 1:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Angella Reid

Plaintiffs

Your Insurance Attorney, PLLC

defendants

National Health Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute