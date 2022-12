New Suit

iHeartMedia and radio host and television personality, Leonard Larry McKelvey p/k/a Charlamagne tha God, were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was raped by McKelvey in 2001. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10708, Reid v. Mckelvey et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 21, 2022, 5:00 AM