Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed an employment class action against Bimbo Bakeries USA and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber, alleges that Bimbo misclassifies employees who transport bread products to retailers as independent contractors in order to avoid compensating them in full. The case is 1:23-cv-01969, Reid v. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 06, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Craig Reid

defendants

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Bimbo Food Bakeries Distribution Inc.

Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution, LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches