Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hill Ward Henderson on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Colangelo Law and Mark Allen Egner on behalf of Andrew Reid, who claims that he was injured after using an alleged defective Veken coffee maker. The case is 1:23-cv-22967, Reid v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 09, 2023, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Reid

Plaintiffs

Mark Allen Egner, P.A.

Kanner & Pintaluga, P.A.

defendants

Amazon.Com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims