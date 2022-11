Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Anderson Burnside PLLC on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Alliance Energy Services to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rosenberg & Associates on behalf of a former salesperson who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns with Alliance's CEO about unethical bidding practices. The case is 4:22-cv-04110, Reid v. Alliance Energy Services, L.L.C.

Wholesalers

November 28, 2022, 12:10 PM