New Suit - Employment Class Action

Honeywell International was hit with an employment class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court over the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The suit, brought by Curran Antonelli LLP and Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, claims that the defendant's vaccine policy was designed to punish and harass employees and failed to provide actual accommodation of employees' religious beliefs or disability status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02210, Reid et al v. Honeywell International, Inc.