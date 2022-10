New Suit

Taylor English Duma filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of ordained minister and gospel singer Larry Reid. The suit accuses LaVontraye Andrews of disseminating false molestation allegations through interviews on YouTube and Facebook. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00880, Reid et al v. Andrews.

North Carolina

October 14, 2022, 6:30 AM