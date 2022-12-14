Reid Collins Compensation System Leads to Above-Market Bonus...

News From Law.com

Trial boutique Reid Collins & Tsai has already paid bonuses to most of its associates that are well above the Big Law year-end market scale, and the firm plans another significant bonus payout in January.The Texas-founded firm pays bonuses throughout the year as fee income arrives. In fact, by the end of June, the 38-lawyer firm had paid out associate bonuses ranging up to $200,000. This year's Big Law market scale for year-end bonuses generally tops out at $115,000.

Legal Services

December 14, 2022, 4:47 PM