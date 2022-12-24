New Suit - Employment

Option Care Health, a home health care provider, and Infusion Partners LLC were hit with an employment lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over enforcement of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit was brought by Law Office of G. Shelly Maturin II on behalf of a worker who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate and refusing to conduct weekly at-home tests in accordance with company policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05450, Reichert v. Infusion Partners, LLC et al.

Health Care

December 24, 2022, 10:44 AM