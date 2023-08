Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment and the Service Cos. to Mississippi Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kittell Law Firm on behalf of Jack Rehm. The case is 3:23-cv-00298, Rehm v. Robinson Property Group, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 08, 2023, 7:52 PM

Jack Rehm

Kittell Law Firm

Robinson Property Group, LLC

The Service Companies, Inc.

Hickman, Goza & Spragins, PLLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims