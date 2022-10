Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Saturday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Nicaud & Sunseri Law Firm on behalf of Paula Reher. The case is 3:22-cv-00695, Reher v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.