New Suit

Rehabilitation Hospital of Phenix City filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest. The case is 3:22-cv-00660, Rehabilitation Hospital of Phenix City LLC v. Becerra.

Government

November 15, 2022, 4:27 PM